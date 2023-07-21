Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 July 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on< Friday

Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

30 282.10

GBP 371.22 363.20

EUR 321.03 314.68

JPY 2.0562 2.0120

SAR 76.95 75.11

AED 78.51 77.31