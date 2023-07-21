Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 July 2023

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

30 282.10

GBP 371.22 363.20

EUR 321.03 314.68

JPY 2.0562 2.0120

SAR 76.95 75.11

AED 78.51 77.31

