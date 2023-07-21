Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 July 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 08:18 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on< Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.
30 282.10
GBP 371.22 363.20
EUR 321.03 314.68
JPY 2.0562 2.0120
SAR 76.95 75.11
AED 78.51 77.31