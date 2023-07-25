Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 April 2023
Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 06:51 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 291.28 285.
02
GBP 373.99 365.87
EUR 322.70 316.32
JPY 2.0616 2.0173
SAR 77.75 75.91
AED 79.33 78.11