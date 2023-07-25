Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 25 April 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 291.28 285.

02

GBP 373.99 365.87

EUR 322.70 316.32

JPY 2.0616 2.0173

SAR 77.75 75.91

AED 79.33 78.11