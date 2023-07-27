Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 April 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 07:55 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
32 284.08
GBP 376.45 368.28
EUR 322.34 315.96
JPY 2.0758 2.0310
SAR 77.50 75.65
AED 79.07 77.85