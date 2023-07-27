Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 April 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 April 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

32 284.08

GBP 376.45 368.28

EUR 322.34 315.96

JPY 2.0758 2.0310

SAR 77.50 75.65

AED 79.07 77.85

More Stories From Business