Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 31 July 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 09:09 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 289.
77 283.54
GBP 372.30 364.26
EUR 319.08 312.76
JPY 2.0442 2.0002
SAR 77.26 75.58
AED 78.91 77.70