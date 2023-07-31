Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 31 July 2023

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 31 july 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.

77 283.54

GBP 372.30 364.26

EUR 319.08 312.76

JPY 2.0442 2.0002

SAR 77.26 75.58

AED 78.91 77.70

