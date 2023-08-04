Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 August 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

48 284.23

GBP 369.89 361.88

EUR 318.20 311.92

JPY 2.0378 1.9939

SAR 77.52 75.67

AED 79.11 77.89