Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 August 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 07:57 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on
Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
48 284.23
GBP 369.89 361.88
EUR 318.20 311.92
JPY 2.0378 1.9939
SAR 77.52 75.67
AED 79.11 77.89