Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 August 2023

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

48 284.23

GBP 369.89 361.88

EUR 318.20 311.92

JPY 2.0378 1.9939

SAR 77.52 75.67

AED 79.11 77.89

