Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 August 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 07:51 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
32 284.08
GBP 369.83 361.85
EUR 319.25 312.92
JPY 2.0423 1.9983
SAR 77.40 75.71
AED 79.06 77.85