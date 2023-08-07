Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

32 284.08

GBP 369.83 361.85

EUR 319.25 312.92

JPY 2.0423 1.9983

SAR 77.40 75.71

AED 79.06 77.85