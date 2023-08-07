Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 August 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

32 284.08

GBP 369.83 361.85

EUR 319.25 312.92

JPY 2.0423 1.9983

SAR 77.40 75.71

AED 79.06 77.85

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Cardiac diseases main cause of deaths worldwide: E ..

Cardiac diseases main cause of deaths worldwide: Experts

12 minutes ago
 Kaira inaugurates Syed Ali Geelani's corner at Nat ..

Kaira inaugurates Syed Ali Geelani's corner at National Monument Museum

12 minutes ago
 US Senator Ernst Says Adding NDAA Measures to Coun ..

US Senator Ernst Says Adding NDAA Measures to Counter Chinese Influence on Pacif ..

12 minutes ago
 Vicegerent of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Released After B ..

Vicegerent of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Released After Bail Paid - Lawyer

12 minutes ago
 Low flood level at Kotri barrage's upstream reache ..

Low flood level at Kotri barrage's upstream reaches 244,000 cusecs

12 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Rwanda

37 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher t ..

Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher to Win Fight Against Inflation ..

40 minutes ago
 South Africa's HC for strengthening bilateral trad ..

South Africa's HC for strengthening bilateral trade relations

41 minutes ago
 PayPal Says Launches Its Stablecoin Redeemable 1:1 ..

PayPal Says Launches Its Stablecoin Redeemable 1:1 for US Dollars

27 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Pee ..

Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Peerzada

45 minutes ago
 Ist ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunity Conference ..

Ist ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunity Conference concludes

27 minutes ago
 Investigators Headed to Helicopter Collision Site ..

Investigators Headed to Helicopter Collision Site in California That Killed Thre ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business