Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 302.39 295.

91

GBP 385.46 377.16

EUR 328.35 321.88

JPY 2.0765 2.0319

SAR 80.62 78.89

AED 82.34 81.10

