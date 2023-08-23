Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 23 August 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:28 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 302.39 295.
91
GBP 385.46 377.16
EUR 328.35 321.88
JPY 2.0765 2.0319
SAR 80.62 78.89
AED 82.34 81.10