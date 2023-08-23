Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 August 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 302.39 295.

91

GBP 385.46 377.16

EUR 328.35 321.88

JPY 2.0765 2.0319

SAR 80.62 78.89

AED 82.34 81.10