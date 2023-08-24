Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 August 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 07:26 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 302.
99 296.50
GBP 385.30 377.01
EUR 329.32 322.76
JPY 2.0896 2.0447
SAR 80.78 79.04
AED 82.50 81.27