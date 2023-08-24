Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 August 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 302.

99 296.50

GBP 385.30 377.01

EUR 329.32 322.76

JPY 2.0896 2.0447

SAR 80.78 79.04

AED 82.50 81.27