Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 August 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 302.

99 296.50

GBP 385.30 377.01

EUR 329.32 322.76

JPY 2.0896 2.0447

SAR 80.78 79.04

AED 82.50 81.27

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review med ..

DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review medical retirement cases

7 seconds ago
 Election date discussion to have 'scant consequenc ..

Election date discussion to have 'scant consequences' due to recent law changes: ..

9 seconds ago
 Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilat ..

Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilateral trade potential

11 seconds ago
 UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&# ..

UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&#039;s recognition of its role ..

14 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

5 minutes ago
LPG Association chairman says following LPG decant ..

LPG Association chairman says following LPG decanting SOPs

5 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to hold ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to hold E-court on Monday

5 minutes ago
 Establishment of EPZ in private participation mode ..

Establishment of EPZ in private participation mode under consideration: Senate b ..

5 minutes ago
 FAB, Magnati collaborate with Geidea to accelerate ..

FAB, Magnati collaborate with Geidea to accelerate digital payments in Saudi Ara ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE government partners with MasterCard to acceler ..

UAE government partners with MasterCard to accelerate adoption of artificial int ..

29 minutes ago
 IPH to introduce 6-month certificate courses in-co ..

IPH to introduce 6-month certificate courses in-collaboration with LUMS

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business