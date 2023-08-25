Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 August 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 303.

51 297.00

GBP 381.37 373.17

EUR 327.27 320.83

JPY 2.0784 2.0337

SAR 80.90 79.17

AED 82.64 81.41

