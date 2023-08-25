Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 August 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2023 | 07:23 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on
Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 303.
51 297.00
GBP 381.37 373.17
EUR 327.27 320.83
JPY 2.0784 2.0337
SAR 80.90 79.17
AED 82.64 81.41