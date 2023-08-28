Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 August 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 05:21 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buyin rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 304.46 297.

94

GBP 383.68 375.43

EUR 329.15 322.67

JPY 2.0788 2.0342

SAR 81.22 79.36

AED 82.90 81.66

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

PITB receives applications for online training

PITB receives applications for online training

27 seconds ago
 SAU extends second semester admission fee submissi ..

SAU extends second semester admission fee submission date

29 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 192 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 192 points

9 minutes ago
 ENEC wins five awards at the ICMG Global Enterpris ..

ENEC wins five awards at the ICMG Global Enterprise and Digital Architecture Exc ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Arab Economic and S ..

UAE participates in meeting of Arab Economic and Social Council’s Economic Com ..

23 minutes ago
 Imaan Mazari re-arrested in another case after bei ..

Imaan Mazari re-arrested in another case after being released from jail

1 hour ago
Pioneering women shaping the future of finance in ..

Pioneering women shaping the future of finance in the UAE

1 hour ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

2 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 99 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 99 paisa against US Dollar

9 minutes ago
 UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian ho ..

UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian horses

1 hour ago
 PCB Unveils Star Nation Jersey for ICC Cricket Wor ..

PCB Unveils Star Nation Jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

9 minutes ago
 President Alvi for measures to further strengthen ..

President Alvi for measures to further strengthen financial inclusion, gender eq ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business