Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 August 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 05:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buyin rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on
Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 304.46 297.
94
GBP 383.68 375.43
EUR 329.15 322.67
JPY 2.0788 2.0342
SAR 81.22 79.36
AED 82.90 81.66