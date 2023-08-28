Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buyin rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 304.46 297.

94

GBP 383.68 375.43

EUR 329.15 322.67

JPY 2.0788 2.0342

SAR 81.22 79.36

AED 82.90 81.66