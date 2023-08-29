Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 August 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 05:24 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 305.
42 298.88
GBP 385.79 377.45
EUR 330.98 324.48
JPY 2.0866 2.0419
SAR 81.42 79.67
AED 83.16 81.92