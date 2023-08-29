Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 August 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 305.

42 298.88

GBP 385.79 377.45

EUR 330.98 324.48

JPY 2.0866 2.0419

SAR 81.42 79.67

AED 83.16 81.92

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Seminar on closing of provincial level community u ..

Seminar on closing of provincial level community uplift project held

3 minutes ago
 34 gas pilferers booked in Islamabad

34 gas pilferers booked in Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 Man killed, two injured in road mishap

Man killed, two injured in road mishap

9 minutes ago
 SM Tanveer visits flood affected areas of Bahawalp ..

SM Tanveer visits flood affected areas of Bahawalpur

9 minutes ago
 Stock markets extend gains

Stock markets extend gains

10 minutes ago
 Four uncapped women cricketers earn central contra ..

Four uncapped women cricketers earn central contract

18 minutes ago
Al Neyadi contributes to study of undefined host-p ..

Al Neyadi contributes to study of undefined host-pathogens affecting immunity in ..

25 minutes ago
 APHC reiterates 'Hyderpora Chalo' call on Friday, ..

APHC reiterates 'Hyderpora Chalo' call on Friday, posters again appear

12 minutes ago
 Emirates launches ‘out of this world’ intervie ..

Emirates launches ‘out of this world’ interview with astronaut live from spa ..

25 minutes ago
 Rupee extends losses against dollar

Rupee extends losses against dollar

12 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches 2nd &#039;Negotiation S ..

Arab Youth Centre launches 2nd &#039;Negotiation Skills Bootcamp - Cohort52’

55 minutes ago
 Seminar on Intellectual Property awareness at UVAS ..

Seminar on Intellectual Property awareness at UVAS

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business