Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 August 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 305.

42 298.88

GBP 385.79 377.45

EUR 330.98 324.48

JPY 2.0866 2.0419

SAR 81.42 79.67

AED 83.16 81.92