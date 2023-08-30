Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 August 2023
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 05:38 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 306.
54 299.97
GBP 387.19 378.82
EUR 333.17 326.63
JPY 2.0970 2.0520
SAR 81.72 79.96
AED 83.47 82.22