Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 30 August 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 306.

54 299.97

GBP 387.19 378.82

EUR 333.17 326.63

JPY 2.0970 2.0520

SAR 81.72 79.96

AED 83.47 82.22