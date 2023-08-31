Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 31 August 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 31 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 307.95 301.

36

GBP 391.86 383.43

EUR 336.36 329.75

JPY 2.1115 1.0662

SAR 82.09 80.33

AED 83.85 82.59

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

WAMY signs MoU with Ethiopian islamic affairs supr ..

WAMY signs MoU with Ethiopian islamic affairs supreme council

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan to face Bhutan on Saturday

Pakistan to face Bhutan on Saturday

20 minutes ago
 CEO of Islamic Relief meets Chairman Senate

CEO of Islamic Relief meets Chairman Senate

20 minutes ago
 CTP launch operation against parking rules violato ..

CTP launch operation against parking rules violators

20 minutes ago
 ADGM’s Registration Authority fines KPMG Lower G ..

ADGM’s Registration Authority fines KPMG Lower Gulf Limited for audit failings

35 minutes ago
 Hockey training camp underway

Hockey training camp underway

31 minutes ago
Emirates Health Services earns the Emirati Board A ..

Emirates Health Services earns the Emirati Board Accreditation for its Family Me ..

35 minutes ago
 Xi encourages newly enrolled cadets to become high ..

Xi encourages newly enrolled cadets to become high-quality military-personnel

31 minutes ago
 PMC, Balochistan Govt ink agreement for fluorite m ..

PMC, Balochistan Govt ink agreement for fluorite mining

29 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses1,242 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses1,242 points

29 minutes ago
 50 to 60 players to be short-listed for U19, Emerg ..

50 to 60 players to be short-listed for U19, Emerging & Senior Teams: PCB Select ..

29 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan D ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Domki provides financial assist ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business