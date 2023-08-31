Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 31 August 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 05:54 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 307.95 301.
36
GBP 391.86 383.43
EUR 336.36 329.75
JPY 2.1115 1.0662
SAR 82.09 80.33
AED 83.85 82.59