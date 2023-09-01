Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 31 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 308.81 302.

20

GBP 391.13 382.68

EUR 334.79 328.22

JPY 2.1226 1.0771

SAR 82.34 80.57

AED 84.08 82.83

