Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 31 August 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 07:07 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 308.81 302.
20
GBP 391.13 382.68
EUR 334.79 328.22
JPY 2.1226 1.0771
SAR 82.34 80.57
AED 84.08 82.83