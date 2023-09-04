Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 September 2023

Published September 04, 2023

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 308.91 302.

30

GBP 389.37 380.96

EUR 333.18 326.65

JPY 2.1135 2.0682

SAR 82.42 80.54

AED 84.11 82.85

