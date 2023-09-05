Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 05 September 2023
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 05:54 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 309.06 302.
45
GBP 390.03 381.63
EUR 333.39 326.85
JPY 2.1060 2.0609
SAR 82.39 80.63
AED 84.16 82.90