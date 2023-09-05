Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 309.06 302.

45

GBP 390.03 381.63

EUR 333.39 326.85

JPY 2.1060 2.0609

SAR 82.39 80.63

AED 84.16 82.90

