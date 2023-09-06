Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 September 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 06:12 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 310.58 303.
93
GBP 390.39 382.01
EUR 333.32 326.76
JPY 2.1048 2.0596
SAR 82.80 81.02
AED 84.57 83.31