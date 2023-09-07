Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 September 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 310.52 303.

88

GBP 388.32 326.66

EUR 333.19 326.66

JPY 2.1042 2.0592

SAR 82.79 81.01

AED 84.56 83.29