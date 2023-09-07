Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 September 2023

Ollowing are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 310.52 303.

88

GBP 388.32 326.66

EUR 333.19 326.66

JPY 2.1042 2.0592

SAR 82.79 81.01

AED 84.56 83.29

More Stories From Business