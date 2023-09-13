Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 September 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 06:27 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 303.25 296.
75
GBP 378.79 370.61
EUR 325.94 319.54
JPY 2.0578 2.0135
SAR 80.85 79.11
AED 82.58 81.34