Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 303.25 296.

75

GBP 378.79 370.61

EUR 325.94 319.54

JPY 2.0578 2.0135

SAR 80.85 79.11

AED 82.58 81.34