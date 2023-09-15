Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 September 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 301.23 294.

77

GBP 374.24 366.18

EUR 320.77 314.47

JPY 2.0432 1.9994

SAR 80.31 78.58

AED 82.02 80.80