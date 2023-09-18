Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 September 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 September 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 300.

22 293.78

GBP 372.02 363.98

EUR 320.19 313.90

JPY 2.0324 1.9887

SAR 80.04 78.32

AED 81.74 80.53

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Video unveiling Iqra Aziz, son’s amazing role go ..

Video unveiling Iqra Aziz, son’s amazing role goes viral

4 minutes ago
 Misbah stands by Babar, Shadab after Asia Cup exit

Misbah stands by Babar, Shadab after Asia Cup exit

12 minutes ago
 Govt departments owe Rs 15.323b to LESCO

Govt departments owe Rs 15.323b to LESCO

33 seconds ago
 12 shops sealed, fine of more than 1.5 mln receive ..

12 shops sealed, fine of more than 1.5 mln received on price list violations

35 seconds ago
 Solangi felicitates PTV News for live broadcast of ..

Solangi felicitates PTV News for live broadcast of SC proceedings

36 seconds ago
 DIG Hazara assures enhanced security of HIE, insta ..

DIG Hazara assures enhanced security of HIE, installation of CCTV cameras

38 seconds ago
Committee formed at IUB for awareness about drug a ..

Committee formed at IUB for awareness about drug abuse, narcotics

41 seconds ago
 LHC moved against arrest of Sheikh Rashid, his nep ..

LHC moved against arrest of Sheikh Rashid, his nephews and driver

24 minutes ago
 3.93m cotton bales production a good omen for Pak ..

3.93m cotton bales production a good omen for Pak economy

7 minutes ago
 Registration Open For 5th Cohort of the Incubation ..

Registration Open For 5th Cohort of the Incubation Cycle of NEP NICs

35 minutes ago
 IEA chief Birol: an 'unexpected hero' of climate f ..

IEA chief Birol: an 'unexpected hero' of climate fight

7 minutes ago
 KU, Japanese Plus W Inc. signs MoU to provide IT t ..

KU, Japanese Plus W Inc. signs MoU to provide IT training to computer science st ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business