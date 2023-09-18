Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 September 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 300.

22 293.78

GBP 372.02 363.98

EUR 320.19 313.90

JPY 2.0324 1.9887

SAR 80.04 78.32

AED 81.74 80.53