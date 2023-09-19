Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 September 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 299.21 292.

79

GBP 370.42 362.44

EUR 319.69 313.40

JPY 2.0249 1.9814

SAR 79.77 78.06

AED 81.46 80.26