Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 September 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2023 | 06:17 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 299.21 292.
79
GBP 370.42 362.44
EUR 319.69 313.40
JPY 2.0249 1.9814
SAR 79.77 78.06
AED 81.46 80.26