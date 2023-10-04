Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 October 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.96282.74

GBP 348.57341.02

EUR 302.21296.27

JPY 1.93601.8943

SAR 77.05 75.38

AED 78.68 77.50

APP/as