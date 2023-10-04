Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 October 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 06:14 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.96282.74
GBP 348.57341.02
EUR 302.21296.27
JPY 1.93601.8943
SAR 77.05 75.38
AED 78.68 77.50
