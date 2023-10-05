Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 October 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.90281.70
GBP 350.21342.60
EUR 303.05297.09
JPY 1.93921.8973
SAR 76.76 75.11
AED 78.40 77.21
