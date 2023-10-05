Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 October 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 October 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.90281.70

GBP 350.21342.60

EUR 303.05297.09

JPY 1.93921.8973

SAR 76.76 75.11

AED 78.40 77.21

