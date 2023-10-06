Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 October 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.79280.62

GBP 349.32341.77

EUR 302.39296.36

JPY 1.92871.8871

SAR 76.47 74.82

AED 78.0976.91

APP/as