Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 05:48 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.79280.62

GBP 349.32341.77

EUR 302.39296.36

JPY 1.92871.8871

SAR 76.47 74.82

AED 78.0976.91

APP/as

More Stories From Business