Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 October 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 05:48 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.79280.62
GBP 349.32341.77
EUR 302.39296.36
JPY 1.92871.8871
SAR 76.47 74.82
AED 78.0976.91
APP/as