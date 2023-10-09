Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 09 October 2023
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 06:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD285.93279.77
GBP348.91341.32
EUR301.77295.82
JPY1.91701.8757
SAR76.24 74.59
AED77.8676.68
