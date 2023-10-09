Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 09 October 2023

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD285.93279.77

GBP348.91341.32

EUR301.77295.82

JPY1.91701.8757

SAR76.24 74.59

AED77.8676.68

