Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 October 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.77278.64

GBP 348.42340.84

EUR 300.87294.93

JPY 1.91491.8735

SAR 75.92 74.28

AED 77.5476.37

