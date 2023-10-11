Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 October 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY ELLING BUYING

USD 283.71277.60

GBP 348.76341.19

EUR 300.89294.95

JPY 1.90631.8652

SAR 75.64 74.01

AED 77.2576.08

APP/as