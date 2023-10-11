Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 11 October 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 October 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY ELLING BUYING

USD 283.71277.60

GBP 348.76341.19

EUR 300.89294.95

JPY 1.90631.8652

SAR 75.64 74.01

AED 77.2576.08

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality announces comprehensive develop ..

Dubai Municipality announces comprehensive development plan for labourer’s com ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai launches ‘Dubai AI’, its own AI-powered ..

Dubai launches ‘Dubai AI’, its own AI-powered digital city concierge

2 minutes ago
 Bahraini minister appreciates Pakistani immigrants ..

Bahraini minister appreciates Pakistani immigrants role in various fields

8 minutes ago
 Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz to reach Shanghai ..

Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz to reach Shanghai last eight

8 minutes ago
 180 kg hashish recovered; drug peddler held

180 kg hashish recovered; drug peddler held

8 minutes ago
 Madaris students, transgenders to participate in S ..

Madaris students, transgenders to participate in School Olympics

9 minutes ago
ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contributi ..

ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contribution to international energy flo ..

17 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation calls on Chairman WAPDA

World Bank delegation calls on Chairman WAPDA

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports early childhoo ..

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports early childhood education in Colombia

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Fort celebrates 200 Years: A journey of re ..

Sharjah Fort celebrates 200 Years: A journey of resilience, restoration, and cul ..

32 minutes ago
 Monthly steering committee meeting

Monthly steering committee meeting

14 minutes ago
 Gold rates up by Rs. 5,500 to Rs.205,500 per tola

Gold rates up by Rs. 5,500 to Rs.205,500 per tola

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business