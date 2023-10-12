Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 12 October 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.

70 276.61

GBP 348.30 340.72

EUR 300.52 294.59

JPY 1.8962 1.8553

SAR 75.37 73.74

AED 76.97 75.82

APP/as