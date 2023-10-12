Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 October 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.
70 276.61
GBP 348.30 340.72
EUR 300.52 294.59
JPY 1.8962 1.8553
SAR 75.37 73.74
AED 76.97 75.82
APP/as