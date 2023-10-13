Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 October 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.74 275.
67
GBP 343.89 336.42
EUR 297.11 291.25
JPY 1.8814 1.8408
SAR 75.16 73.44
AED 76.71 75.56
