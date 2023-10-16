Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 16 October 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.78 274.

73

GBP 341.42 334.03

EUR 295.54 289.71

JPY 1.8787 1.8381

SAR 74.86 73.23

AED 76.45 75.30

APP/msq

