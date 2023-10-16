Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 16 October 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 05:47 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.78 274.
73
GBP 341.42 334.03
EUR 295.54 289.71
JPY 1.8787 1.8381
SAR 74.86 73.23
AED 76.45 75.30
