Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 17 October 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 06:03 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 279.82 273.
78
GBP 341.43 334.00
EUR 295.14 289.32
JPY 1.8710 1.8306
SAR 74.60 72.99
AED 76.19 75.05
APP/msq