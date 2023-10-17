Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 279.82 273.

78

GBP 341.43 334.00

EUR 295.14 289.32

JPY 1.8710 1.8306

SAR 74.60 72.99

AED 76.19 75.05

APP/msq