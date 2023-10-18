Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 October 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.22 274.

18

GBP 341.26 333.88

EUR 296.34 290.49

JPY 1.8723 1.8318

SAR 74.71 73.09

AED 76.31 75.15

APP/msq

