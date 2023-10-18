Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 October 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 06:35 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.22 274.
18
GBP 341.26 333.88
EUR 296.34 290.49
JPY 1.8723 1.8318
SAR 74.71 73.09
AED 76.31 75.15
