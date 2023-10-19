Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 19 October 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.56 277.

45

GBP 343.89 336.46

EUR 298.70 292.81

JPY 1.8932 1.8524

SAR 75.60 73.96

AED 77.21 76.04

APP/as