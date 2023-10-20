Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 20 October 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 05:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.09 276.
01
GBP 342.40 334.94
EUR 298.32 292.44
JPY 1.8826 1.8419
SAR 75.21 73.58
AED 76.81 75.65
