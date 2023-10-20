Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 October 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.09 276.

01

GBP 342.40 334.94

EUR 298.32 292.44

JPY 1.8826 1.8419

SAR 75.21 73.58

AED 76.81 75.65

APP/as