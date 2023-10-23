Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 23 October 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.54 275.
47
GBP 341.95 334.56
EUR 297.75 291.87
JPY 1.8778 1.8373
SAR 75.09 73.46
AED 76.65 75.51
