Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 October 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.54 275.

47

GBP 341.95 334.56

EUR 297.75 291.87

JPY 1.8778 1.8373

SAR 75.09 73.46

AED 76.65 75.51

APP/as