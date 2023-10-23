Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 23 October 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.54 275.

47

GBP 341.95 334.56

EUR 297.75 291.87

JPY 1.8778 1.8373

SAR 75.09 73.46

AED 76.65 75.51

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology concludes CLOUDIX F ..

National Centre of Meteorology concludes CLOUDIX Field Campaign

34 minutes ago
 EDGE to present multi-domain showcase at Defense & ..

EDGE to present multi-domain showcase at Defense &amp; Security 2023 in Bangkok

49 minutes ago
 Hamas says more than 5,000 killed in Israeli strik ..

Hamas says more than 5,000 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

17 minutes ago
 MoHRE launches priority services to boost customer ..

MoHRE launches priority services to boost customer satisfaction

49 minutes ago
 Punjab's Healthcare Leap: PITB's HMIS Serves 8.7 M ..

Punjab's Healthcare Leap: PITB's HMIS Serves 8.7 Million Patients, Enhancing Acc ..

53 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 33 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 33 paisa against Dollar

15 minutes ago
Equities drop as traders keep wary eye on Middle E ..

Equities drop as traders keep wary eye on Middle East crisis

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council discuss future strategy at Eng ..

2 hours ago
 TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus t ..

PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus to Pakistan’s economic growth

2 hours ago
 Six healthcare establishments sealed over malpract ..

Six healthcare establishments sealed over malpractices

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop t ..

Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop to explore solutions for the ch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business