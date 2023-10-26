Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 October 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.10 277.

00

GBP 342.09 334.65

EUR 298.60 292.71

JPY 1.8822 1.8416

SAR 75.47 73.84

AED 77.08 75.93

