Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 October 2023
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.10 277.
00
GBP 342.09 334.65
EUR 298.60 292.71
JPY 1.8822 1.8416
SAR 75.47 73.84
AED 77.08 75.93
