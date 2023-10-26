Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 October 2023

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 October 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.10 277.

00

GBP 342.09 334.65

EUR 298.60 292.71

JPY 1.8822 1.8416

SAR 75.47 73.84

AED 77.08 75.93

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

2 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

4 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

5 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

5 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

6 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

6 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

6 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

7 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

7 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business