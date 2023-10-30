Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 October 2023
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 07:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.91 277.
79
GBP 344.15 336.66
EUR 299.82 293.91
JPY 1.8980 1.8570
SAR 75.68 74.04
AED 77.30 76.15
APP/msq