Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 30 October 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.91 277.

79

GBP 344.15 336.66

EUR 299.82 293.91

JPY 1.8980 1.8570

SAR 75.68 74.04

AED 77.30 76.15

