Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 November 2023
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 06:15 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.92 278.
78
GBP 346.02 338.51
EUR 301.16 295.23
JPY 1.8831 1.8425
SAR 75.95 74.31
AED 77.57 76.42