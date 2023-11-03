Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 03 November 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 05:41 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.69 280.
52
GBP 349.80 342.19
EUR 304.64 298.63
JPY 1.9071 1.8660
SAR 76.42 74.77
AED 78.06 76.88
