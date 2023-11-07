Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.61 282.

40

GBP 356.00 348.31

EUR 309.09 302.98

JPY 1.9210 1.8796

SAR 76.93 75.27

AED 78.58 77.41

