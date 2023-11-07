Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 November 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 05:47 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.61 282.
40
GBP 356.00 348.31
EUR 309.09 302.98
JPY 1.9210 1.8796
SAR 76.93 75.27
AED 78.58 77.41
