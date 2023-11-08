Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 11 November 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 05:54 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 289.77 283.
54
GBP 355.87 348.16
EUR 309.75 303.65
JPY 1.9253 1.8839
SAR 77.24 75.58
AED 78.90 77.72
