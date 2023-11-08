Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 11 November 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.77 283.

54

GBP 355.87 348.16

EUR 309.75 303.65

JPY 1.9253 1.8839

SAR 77.24 75.58

AED 78.90 77.72

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Land allotment in new industrial policy raises eye ..

Land allotment in new industrial policy raises eyebrows in Ladakh

4 minutes ago
 Fawad Hasan chairs first meeting of SIFC Working G ..

Fawad Hasan chairs first meeting of SIFC Working Group

4 minutes ago
 Man killed in firing incident

Man killed in firing incident

4 minutes ago
 Massive destruction of Gaza housing a war crime: U ..

Massive destruction of Gaza housing a war crime: UN expert

4 minutes ago
 DC seeks employees’ list for deployment as polli ..

DC seeks employees’ list for deployment as polling staff in Feb 8 general elec ..

4 minutes ago
 Famous film actor Darpan remembered

Famous film actor Darpan remembered

4 minutes ago
LHC Principal Seat, courts in several districts to ..

LHC Principal Seat, courts in several districts to remain closed on Nov 10

14 minutes ago
 France divisions exposed by march against anti-Sem ..

France divisions exposed by march against anti-Semitism

14 minutes ago
 Traffic Police Kohat launches awareness campaign a ..

Traffic Police Kohat launches awareness campaign about traffic rules

14 minutes ago
 European stocks drift as traders weigh earnings, r ..

European stocks drift as traders weigh earnings, rates outlook

13 minutes ago
 IUB, Iqbal Academy sign MoU, Iqbal Day events held

IUB, Iqbal Academy sign MoU, Iqbal Day events held

14 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 221 power pilfering connections on 6 ..

LESCO detects 221 power pilfering connections on 61st day of anti-power theft ca ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business