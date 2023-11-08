Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.77 283.

54

GBP 355.87 348.16

EUR 309.75 303.65

JPY 1.9253 1.8839

SAR 77.24 75.58

AED 78.90 77.72

APP/as