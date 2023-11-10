Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 November 2023
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 07:06 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.32 284.
08
GBP 354.86 347.17
EUR 309.77 303.66
JPY 1.9184 1.8772
SAR 77.40 75.73
AED 79.05 77.86
APP/as