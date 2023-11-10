Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.32 284.

08

GBP 354.86 347.17

EUR 309.77 303.66

JPY 1.9184 1.8772

SAR 77.40 75.73

AED 79.05 77.86

