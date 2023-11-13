Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.32 284.

08

GBP 355.01 347.35

EUR 310.33 304.14

JPY 1.9142 1.8730

SAR 77.40 75.73

AED 79.05 77.86

