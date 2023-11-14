Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 November 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.83 284.

58

GBP 356.90 349.19

EUR 311.08 304.96

JPY 1.9172 1.8759

SAR 77.54 75.87

AED 79.18 78.01

APP/as

