Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 November 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.83 284.
58
GBP 356.90 349.19
EUR 311.08 304.96
JPY 1.9172 1.8759
SAR 77.54 75.87
AED 79.18 78.01
