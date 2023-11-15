Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 November 2023
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 291.23 284.97
GBP 363.93 356.08
EUR 316.94 310.69
JPY 1.9343 1.8926
SAR 77.65 75.98
AED 79.30 78.11
APP/as