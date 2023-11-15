Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 291.23 284.97

GBP 363.93 356.08

EUR 316.94 310.69

JPY 1.9343 1.8926

SAR 77.65 75.98

AED 79.30 78.11

