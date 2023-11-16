Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 05:23 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 291.54 285.

27

GBP 361.23 353.40

EUR 315.84 309.61

JPY 1.9271 1.8856

SAR 77.79 76.01

AED 79.38 78.20

APP/as

