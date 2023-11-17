Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 17 November 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.68 284.
43
GBP 360.69 352.86
EUR 315.48 309.26
JPY 1.9308 1.8893
SAR 77.56 75.78
AED 79.14 77.97
