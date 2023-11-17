Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 17 November 2023

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.68 284.

43

GBP 360.69 352.86

EUR 315.48 309.26

JPY 1.9308 1.8893

SAR 77.56 75.78

AED 79.14 77.97

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

DC Quetta chairs meeting regarding improvement of ..

DC Quetta chairs meeting regarding improvement of traffic system

7 minutes ago
 FBR establishes District Tax Offices across countr ..

FBR establishes District Tax Offices across country to broaden tax base

7 minutes ago
 Dera police seized NCP items, 12000 litres Iranian ..

Dera police seized NCP items, 12000 litres Iranian diesel

7 minutes ago
 Smog: LHC suggests closing schools on Saturdays,Su ..

Smog: LHC suggests closing schools on Saturdays,Sundays for three months

7 minutes ago
 Transparent elections brings country out of econom ..

Transparent elections brings country out of economic crisis: Tareen

12 minutes ago
 Alcaraz sets up Djokovic ATP Finals last four clas ..

Alcaraz sets up Djokovic ATP Finals last four clash with Medvedev win

12 minutes ago
Governor SBP unveils 5 year strategic plan 'SBP Vi ..

Governor SBP unveils 5 year strategic plan 'SBP Vision 2028'

9 minutes ago
 US Consul General visits KPBoIT, given briefing on ..

US Consul General visits KPBoIT, given briefing on trade, investment

12 minutes ago
 MCH & MNCH nutrition programs among priorities of ..

MCH & MNCH nutrition programs among priorities of Health Dept: Secretary Health

12 minutes ago
 Govt decides to engage Chinese experts to curb smo ..

Govt decides to engage Chinese experts to curb smog

12 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 8 co-accused in torching police ..

ATC grants bail to 8 co-accused in torching police vehicles case

12 minutes ago
 Israel allows two fuel tankers into Gaza daily as ..

Israel allows two fuel tankers into Gaza daily as aid halted

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business