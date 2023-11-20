Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.97 283.

73

GBP 362.34 354.51

EUR 317.07 310.82

JPY 1.9495 1.9074

SAR 77.32 75.65

AED 78.96 77.77

