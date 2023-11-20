Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 20 November 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 08:08 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 289.97 283.
73
GBP 362.34 354.51
EUR 317.07 310.82
JPY 1.9495 1.9074
SAR 77.32 75.65
AED 78.96 77.77
