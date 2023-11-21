Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 November 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 05:44 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.26 283.

04

GBP 362.73 354.87

EUR 317.15 310.89

JPY 1.9628 1.9205

SAR 77.13 75.47

AED 78.76 77.59

APP/as

