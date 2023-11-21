Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 November 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 05:44 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 289.26 283.
04
GBP 362.73 354.87
EUR 317.15 310.89
JPY 1.9628 1.9205
SAR 77.13 75.47
AED 78.76 77.59
